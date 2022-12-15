Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 9,188 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 0.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

