Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

