Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of AMD opened at $68.93 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

