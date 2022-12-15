Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 5,148 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

NYSE:COP opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

