Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,011 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

