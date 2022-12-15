Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,680 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Silvergate Capital worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 57,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

SI stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $592.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

