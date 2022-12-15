Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 9,525 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

