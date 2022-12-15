Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,137. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

