Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Trading Up 0.8%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 6,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXETF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

About Extendicare

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0302 per share. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.