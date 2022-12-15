Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Sells $402,720.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total transaction of $402,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FICO stock traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $598.21. 242,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,344. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $515.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $638.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

