Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $600.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $600.00 and last traded at $589.15, with a volume of 10766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $584.62.

FRFHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

