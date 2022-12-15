Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $695.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 186.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 149,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also

