Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FATE. SVB Leerink set a $64.00 price objective on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $15.37 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

