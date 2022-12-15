FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,221. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

