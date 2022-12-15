Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $159.00. Approximately 82,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 851,813 shares.The stock last traded at $126.00 and had previously closed at $131.57.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FERG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($116.55) to GBX 9,890 ($121.33) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($161.94) to £125 ($153.36) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,321.55.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.09%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.