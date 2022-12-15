Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 14.9% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $72.39 million and approximately $39.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0970 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00055104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022893 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

