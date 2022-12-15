Financial Contrast: TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Rating) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

TranSwitch has a beta of -2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 372% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks -24.89% -36.79% -14.18%

27.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks $55.10 million 1.42 -$19.82 million ($0.32) -4.47

TranSwitch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixelworks 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 272.96%.

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of March 31, 2022, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 334 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company sells its through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives in Japan, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Korea. Pixelworks, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

