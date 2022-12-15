Financial Survey: OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) & Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -96.64% N/A -57.05% Genmab A/S 46.32% 22.78% 20.33%

Risk & Volatility

OptiNose has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for OptiNose and Genmab A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OptiNose presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given OptiNose’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of OptiNose shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptiNose and Genmab A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $74.65 million 1.96 -$82.30 million ($0.95) -1.84 Genmab A/S $1.35 billion 21.59 $478.57 million $12.13 36.73

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats OptiNose on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company's also develops products, which is in Phase 2 comprise Teclistamab for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab; and collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

