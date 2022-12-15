First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,297,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,329,000 after purchasing an additional 605,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of FAF opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

