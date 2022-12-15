First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Bank to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,490. The company has a market capitalization of $264.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.75. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in First Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in First Bank during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

