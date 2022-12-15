First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Bank to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
First Bank Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,490. The company has a market capitalization of $264.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.75. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
