First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in November

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,900 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the November 15th total of 808,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 199.2 days.

FCXXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of FCXXF stock remained flat at $12.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

