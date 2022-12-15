First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28,535.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,209 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

