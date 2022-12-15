First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sterne Agee CRT raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $122.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $210.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 211.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

