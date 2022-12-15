First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ IFV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,631. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.