First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the November 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

