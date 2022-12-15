FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of FE traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $42.18. 7,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 926,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

