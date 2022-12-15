Flow 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36.06 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00005187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $937.10 million and approximately $36.06 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,374,883,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

