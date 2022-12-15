Flower City Capital Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flower City Capital lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.3% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $367.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.