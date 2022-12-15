Flower City Capital Takes $1.33 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Flower City Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,446,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 60,816 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 145,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.29. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

