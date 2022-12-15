FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Shares Up 4.6%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 275.00 to 295.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Featured Stories

