Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 2.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock to $24.00. The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 2,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,270,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

FLNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

About Fluence Energy

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.51.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

