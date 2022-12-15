Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Down 30.3% in November

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 15,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.77. 854,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,190. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Fortis by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,998 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fortis by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Fortis by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,464,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after buying an additional 688,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

