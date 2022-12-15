Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
Shares of FTCO opened at 5.70 on Thursday. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 5.25 and a 52 week high of 7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.00.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
