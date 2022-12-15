Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Decreased by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Fortive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $76.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

