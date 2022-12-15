Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.24

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.24 and traded as high as $29.73. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 19,980 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies
About Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
