Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.24

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.24 and traded as high as $29.73. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 19,980 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

About Forum Energy Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 71,558 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.