Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Chris C. Ruble Sells 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Forward Air Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,374. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $125.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,165,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.