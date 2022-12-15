Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Chris C. Ruble Sells 2,000 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Forward Air Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,374. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $125.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,165,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.