Founders Capital Management Sells 816 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.00. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

