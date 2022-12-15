Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 10,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in DraftKings by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 192,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,781,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $30.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Roth Capital cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

