Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 463 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,443,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,305,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,173 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 96,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of D traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.10. 40,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,062. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.