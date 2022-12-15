Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 858 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 146,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $169.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

