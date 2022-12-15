Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $142.39. 15,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,352. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.88 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

