Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,773,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $796,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 27,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.43. 84,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,912. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

