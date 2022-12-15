Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $394,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.50. 6,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

