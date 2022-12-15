Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below Trading Down 2.5 %

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.71. 10,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,991. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.45. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.