Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 260 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 173,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186,904. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

