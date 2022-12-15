Frax Share (FXS) One Day Volume Reaches $5.62 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00031743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $91.17 million and $5.62 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

