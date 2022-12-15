Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Purchases $502,520.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $502,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,112,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,998,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.71. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $29.66.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Freshworks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Freshworks by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

