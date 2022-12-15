FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the November 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NHHHF stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 231,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.12. FuelPositive has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.17.

FuelPositive Corporation operates as a technology company that provides clean energy solutions. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its lead product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, a fuel for grain drying, a fuel for internal combustion engines, and a solution for grid storage.

