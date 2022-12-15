Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNY remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.56.
About Fuji Media
