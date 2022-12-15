Fulcrum Equity Management Has $2.72 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.47. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,269. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $215.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average is $196.36.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

